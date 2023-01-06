FILLMORE, Mo. - Cory Don Coulter, Fillmore, Missouri, son of Donald Frederick and Margery Grace (Macrander) Coulter, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 4, 1964. Following a brief struggle with lung cancer, Cory passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

There were few challenges that Cory could not remedy, many of those skills learned from his father. Most anything electrical, mechanical, or cutting wood was willingly tackled.

To plant a tree in memory of - Coulter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.