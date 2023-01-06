FILLMORE, Mo. - Cory Don Coulter, Fillmore, Missouri, son of Donald Frederick and Margery Grace (Macrander) Coulter, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Dec. 4, 1964. Following a brief struggle with lung cancer, Cory passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
There were few challenges that Cory could not remedy, many of those skills learned from his father. Most anything electrical, mechanical, or cutting wood was willingly tackled.
Cory enjoyed the outdoors and was a successful fisherman (especially on the 102), and a hunter. His summer gardens yielded delicious food he liked sharing with others.
Cory had a soft heart for dogs, and had rescued many over the years.
Cory was preceded in death by his father in 2005; younger brother, Chad Frederick, in 1993; and grandparents, Don and Marguerite Macrander and Fred and Helen Coulter.
Loving survivors are his mother, Marge Coulter, Savannah, Missouri; children, Kayla (Ian) Benner, St. Joseph, Cameron Coulter (Skylar Shanks), Rosendale, Missouri; granddaughters, Harper and Henley Benner, St. Joseph; and faithful friend, Jackie Rowland, St. Joseph.
Memorial Service 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Private Family Inurnment Clearmont Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri at a later date.
For those wishing to provide a gift in Cory's name, the family suggests the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
