Stephen George Coult, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Feb. 4, 1956, in Chillicothe, Missouri, son of the late Iona and Herbert Coult. He graduated from the Chillicothe High School class of 1974, then Northeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science Education, then received his Masters degree in Computer Science from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, Missouri. Stephen taught school for 40 years, most recently at the Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, coaching football, and spending time with his grandkids and taking them to the park.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Gerry Coult.
Survivors include: wife Diana Coult, of the home; sons, Andrew Coult, St. Joseph, Matt (Jessie) Coult, St. Joseph, and Zach Coult, Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Amelia and Brooks Coult; brother, Terry (Anita) Coult, Chillicothe; and sister, Lynn Luken, of Reed Springs, Missouri; mother, Iona Coult.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial services following at 6 p.m. Monday, with Pastor Bradley Spiegal officiating.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
