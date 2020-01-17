ALBANY, Mo. - Charles Robert Cottrill, 55, of Albany, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.

Chuck was born July 25, 1964, in Albany, the son of the late Charles D. and Glenna (Green) Cottrill.

On Oct. 22, 1982, he was united in marriage to Jill Parman.

She survives of the home.

He is also survived by: sons, Jacob (Ashley) Cottrill, Warrensburg, Derek (Whitney) Cottrill, Harrisburg, South Dakota, and Drew (Makayla) Cottrill, Albany; grandsons: Luke, Will and Brooks Cottrill; sister, Melissa (Todd) Steele, Albany; uncle and aunt, Parman and Linda Green, Carrolton, Missouri; mother-in-law, Gail (Chris) Longworth, Ozark, Missouri; brother-in-law, Steve (Tammy) Parman, Parkville, Missouri; sister-in-law, Brenda Cottrill, Albany; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by: his brother, David; and father-in-law, Donnie Parman.

Chuck was a farmer. He was a member of the Albany First Baptist Church and served on the Albany MFA Board.

Funeral service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Albany First Baptist Church, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the church.

Memorial contributions: Albany RIII Williford Agriculture Complex, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

