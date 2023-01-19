Cotton, Leah J. 1981-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

On the fifth Earthly rotation of 2023, Leah Jenae Cotton left this world and moved on to a more peaceful place. In her 41 years on this rock, she was a force with which to reckon. A sharp wit, a cunning intelligence, and an infectious laugh drew lesser beings into her orbit.

Though Kansas City, Missouri, was where she started her journey on Sept. 5, 1981, one single locale could not hold her. From the majestic canyons of Utah, to the quixotic chaos of Las Vegas, Leah traveled the Western U.S. like a nomad searching for the meaning of life.

To plant a tree in memory of Leah Cotton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.