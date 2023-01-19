Cotton, Leah J. 1981-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

On the fifth Earthly rotation of 2023, Leah Jenae Cotton left this world and moved on to a more peaceful place. In her 41 years on this rock, she was a force with which to reckon. A sharp wit, a cunning intelligence, and an infectious laugh drew lesser beings into her orbit.
Though Kansas City, Missouri, was where she started her journey on Sept. 5, 1981, one single locale could not hold her. From the majestic canyons of Utah, to the quixotic chaos of Las Vegas, Leah traveled the Western U.S. like a nomad searching for the meaning of life.
After smashing through obstacles to get her G.E.D., this determined woman was awarded a scholarship and rocked her way to a BS in Psychology at Missouri Western State University in 2016. She graduated cum laude, and the Alpha Chi honor society was blessed by her membership while she was there. Like both of her parents before her, Leah had an untamed intelligence and thirst for knowledge that could have taken her anywhere.
She valued the truth and wasn't afraid to speak her mind regarding issues she felt strongly about, including Animal Rights and rights of the LGBTQ+ community. She was a strong supporter of local animal shelters, cat rescues, and humane societies.
In recent years, Leah had adopted a healthy lifestyle, enjoyed walking and running, especially in nature, and received multiple medals for completing 5k runs.
Her parents were very important to her, and she was a caretaker for her mother until her passing in December 2022. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Tom Cotton, of St. Joseph, and Kathy Palmer, of Winslow, Arizona; and her grandparents, Charlie and Marjorie (Lambright) Cotton, Mary Cotton, and Bertram and Charlotte Clark.
She leaves behind two cherished cats, Smokey and Squeaker; an aunt, Betty Brychta; cousins, Jenny (Brian) Duncan, Amy (Marty) Ruhnke, Cynthia Cole, Dr. Phyllis Cole; several other cousins, and friends. This world will not be the same without her.
A celebration of Leah's life will be held this spring. Donations can be sent in Leah's memory to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
