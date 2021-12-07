Cotton, Larry R. 1950-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Larry R. Cotton, 71, lifetime resident of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Dec. 6, 2021, at his Oregon home. Larry was born in St. Joseph on June 1, 1950, one of two children of George Russell and Helen Naomi (Kee) Cotton.
Larry graduated from South Holt High School. On Feb. 28, 1969, he married Donna K. Crider in Forest City, Missouri. They became parents of three children.
Following after his father, Larry operated Cotton Body Shop in Oregon for many years, retiring in 2015.
Larry joined the South Holt volunteer Fire Department in 1971. He served as Chief for 16 years, retiring from the department in 2006. Larry continued to serve on the South Holt Fire Board. He had served on the Oregon city council, and was a Charter member of the Holt County Museum and Research Center, and a member of the First Christian Church in Oregon.
He was preceded in death by parents; and son, Chaderick.
Survivors include his wife, Donna, of their Oregon home; daughter, Wendy Ezzell; and son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Dana Cotton, all of Oregon, Missouri; sister, Sharon Derr, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Emma, Grace and Claire Ezzell, and Kaylin and River Cotton, all of Oregon; and nieces and nephews.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Open visitation beginning Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Holt County Museum, the South Holt Fire Department, or Maple Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com/ As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
