Cotton, Donna K. 1949-2022 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Donna K. Cotton, 72, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at a Fairfax, Missouri, hospital.
Funeral services have been moved from Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, to Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, 11 a.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Memorials: Holt County Museum and Research Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
