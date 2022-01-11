Cotton, Donna K. 1949-2022 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Donna K. Cotton, 72, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at a Fairfax, Missouri, hospital.
She was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 16, 1949, to Virgil and Ethel Mae (Alkire) Crider.
Donna attended New Point school, and graduated from South Holt High School. She then attended Northwest Missouri State University.
On Feb. 28, 1969, she married Larry Cotton.
In 1988 she began working at the Holt County recorder's office. She was elected Holt County Collector, and served from 2011 to 2018. Prior to that she worked as deputy collector.
She was a charter member of the Holt County Museum and Research Center, and served as secretary.
Donna enjoyed reading, word games, and collectibles. She also enjoyed genealogy, and authored the newspaper column, "Yesteryears."
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Larry; son, Chaderick; and brother, Harry Lee Crider.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Dana Cotton and daughter, Wendy Ezzell, all of Oregon; sister-in-law, Sharon Derr of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Emma, Grace, and Claire Ezzell, and Kaylin and River Cotton, all of Oregon; and nieces and nephews.
Family visitation: Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Services: Saturday, 11 a.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials: Holt County Museum and Research Center.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
