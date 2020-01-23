OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Philip Arnold Cottle was born May 20, 1950, in Maryville, Missouri, to Elmer and Ermil Cottle, of Skidmore, Missouri.

Philip "Phil" passed away from stroke and dementia related complications, on Jan. 20, 2020.

Phil is survived by daughters: Sandra, Julie, Chancelee, Jena and Jaylyn.

Phil is also survived by: five grandchildren: Philip, Meghan, Zoe, George and Jack; a sister, Phyllis; two brothers, Steven and Hubert; five nieces; and three nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his mother and father, Ermil and Elmer; and two brothers, George and Merle.

A visitation and viewing is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Schooler Funeral Home, in Fairfax.

An inurnment is being scheduled for a later date this Spring.

Donations and memorials may be made to: Schooler Funeral Home, to help with final expenses.

