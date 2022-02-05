Sarah Cotter
LATHROP, Mo. - Sarah Cotter, 72, Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
She was born in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Mary (McClure) Douthit.
Sarah married Buddy Bernard Cotter Oct. 23, 1967. He preceded her in death Oct. 14, 1989.
She was a member of Saint Theresa Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, playing poker and spending time with her grandson, Aaron.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tip and Geno Douthit.
Survivors include children, Shawn Cotter (Michelle), Celeste Valentino (Tony); grandson, Aaron Cotter; special daughter, Jennifer Lajeunesse; sisters, Marsha Tygart (Vernon), Georgia Thompson (Bob); sister-in-law, Patricia Douthit; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
