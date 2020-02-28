SAVANNAH, Mo. - Ilene Juanita Cotter, age 91, of Savannah, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020.

Ilene was born on Oct. 2, 1928, to August Henry and Vera Ellen (Van Camp) Warneke, at Bedford, Iowa.

Ilene graduated from Bedford High School in 1946.

She was a bookkeeper, and worked at Bristol Supply Co., and Hall and Andrew County Lumber Companies. She later work as treasurer of Savannah R-III School District, retiring from that position in 1993.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Savannah. Ilene's faith sustained her throughout her life.

She was married to Donald A. Cotter, on Jan. 13, 1947, in Carrollton, Missouri.

Donald passed away in Savannah, on Feb. 22, 2000.

Ilene enjoyed travel, quilting and volunteering. She was an avid reader and frequented the Savannah Library almost weekly. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, August and Vera; brothers, David Duane Warneke and Robert Edward Warneke; and two nephews, William and Timothy Warneke.

Survivors include: son, retired Brig. Gen. Stephen D. Cotter (Patty); daughter, Patti E. Soulis; grandchildren, Jaymi Lee Cotter and Stephen Chase Cotter (Jessica); and great-granddaughter, Stella Monroe Cotter.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, at the First Baptist Church, in Savannah, followed by the funeral service 2 p.m.

Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ilene requested donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Savannah, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.