Frances Louise Cotter, 99, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Dec. 31, 2021, in St. Joseph.
She was born July 11, 1922, in Meadeville, Missouri, daughter of the late Naomi and John Corbin.
She graduated from Linneus High School and worked at Goetze Dental Equipment.
Frances was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Marvin Cotter; step son, Ronald Cotter; step daughter, Laquita Uthe; and sister, Mildred Corbin.
She is survived by: sisters, Joy McDowell, St. Joseph and Virginia Spencer, Topeka, Kansas; brothers, Eugene Corbin, Grants Pass, Oregon and Lloyd Corbin, Alta Loma, California; and step daughter, Bonnie Jennings; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
She will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.