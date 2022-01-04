Frances Louise Cotter, 99, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday Dec. 31, 2021, in St. Joseph.

She was born July 11, 1922, in Meadeville, Missouri, daughter of the late Naomi and John Corbin.

She graduated from Linneus High School and worked at Goetze Dental Equipment.

Frances was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Marvin Cotter; step son, Ronald Cotter; step daughter, Laquita Uthe; and sister, Mildred Corbin.

She is survived by: sisters, Joy McDowell, St. Joseph and Virginia Spencer, Topeka, Kansas; brothers, Eugene Corbin, Grants Pass, Oregon and Lloyd Corbin, Alta Loma, California; and step daughter, Bonnie Jennings; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Cotter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.