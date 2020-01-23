Portia Kay Cortner 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care hospital, unexpectedly, after a brief illness.

She was born Jan. 31, 1946, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Weldon and Audrey Cortner.

She graduated from Lafayette High School.

On Oct. 10, 1965, she married Larry Waller; they divorced in 2001.

Kay worked as an accounts payable clerk.

She enjoyed traveling, bowling, dancing, spending time with her grandchildren and was a devoted mom.

Kay also was a Girl Scout leader, hospice volunteer, Dream Factory volunteer and CASA court appointed special advocate.

She was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Kay was preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers: Larry, Gerry and Haldane Cortner; two sisters, Ramona Downing and Pamela Bushong.

Survivors include: three daughters: Stacy (Raymond) Gritz, Kansas City, Missouri, Christina (Christian) Willingham, Platte City, Missouri, and Angie (Jason) Lenz, St. Joseph; two sisters, Guelda Bryan, Dalzell, South Carolina, and Sue Atkinson, of St. Joseph; five grandchildren: Larry Earhart, Quentin and Claire Lenz, and Andrew and Thomas Willingham; and a great-grandson, Remington Earhart.

A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Friday.

Visitation at 9:15 a.m. and the Mass of Commemoration will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. James Catholic Church. Father Jonathan Davis Celebrant.

Inurnment at a later date at the Sparta Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: Friends of the 5th Circuit, CASA Program, 411 Jules, BO-3, St. Joseph, MO 64501.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.