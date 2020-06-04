John F. Cortez

1935-2020

John Francis Cortez 85, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. He was born March 28, 1935 in Horton, Kansas, son of the late Francisca and Donaciano "Donacio" Cortez.

He graduated from Horton High School, and married Nadine Rocha on October 20, 1956 at Holy Rosary Church in St. Joseph. He was a very talented musician, who loved praying the rosary, playing the guitar, and looking forward to Sunday family dinners. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

John was preceded in death by: his parents, wife, son, Felix Cortez; daughter, Lupe Cortez-Bergonzoni; grandson, Sean Cortez; brothers, Bernard and Tony Cortez; and sister, Isabel Cortez.

Survivors include: his children, Victor (Lori), Jerry (Kelly), Michael (Jaime), Regina (Mark) Richey, Michelle Cortez, and Linda Cortez, all of St. Joseph; brother, Fermin (Vicky) Cortez of Rock Island, Illinois; sisters, Rita (Carlos) Vasquez of Antioch, California, Juanita (Ervin) Kimmi of Horton, Kansas, and Julia Rocha of St. Joseph; 18 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Father Richard Rocha, and Fr. Jonathan Davis Con-Celebrants. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.