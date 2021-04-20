Corolus, Jeffrey T. 1966-2021 Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - Jeffrey Todd Carolus, 55, formerly of St. Joseph, died Tuesday April 6, 2021, in Osage Beach, Missouri, at his residence. Shelly Carolus, his wife, was at the residence at the time of his passing.
Survivers include his wife Shelly; daughters, Toni Carolus, and Georgi Carolus; and brothers, Barry Carolus, and Scott Carolus; mother, Donna L. McCulloch.
He was preceded in death by his father, George V. Carolus.
He will be cremated under the direction of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri. Friends and family are welcomed Sunday April 25, 2021, 4 to 10 p.m. at Wicked Willies Restaurant Osage Beach, (Lake of the Ozarks).
https://hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com/ As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.