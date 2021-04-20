Corolus, Jeffrey T. 1966-2021 Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - Jeffrey Todd Carolus, 55, formerly of St. Joseph, died Tuesday April 6, 2021, in Osage Beach, Missouri, at his residence. Shelly Carolus, his wife, was at the residence at the time of his passing.

Survivers include his wife Shelly; daughters, Toni Carolus, and Georgi Carolus; and brothers, Barry Carolus, and Scott Carolus; mother, Donna L. McCulloch.

He was preceded in death by his father, George V. Carolus.

He will be cremated under the direction of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri. Friends and family are welcomed Sunday April 25, 2021, 4 to 10 p.m. at Wicked Willies Restaurant Osage Beach, (Lake of the Ozarks).

https://hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com/ As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.