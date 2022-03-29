MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Betty Ruth Fondren McCool Cortner, 90, died at home near Maysville, Missouri, with family, on Feb. 20, 2022. She was born in Columbus, Mississippi, to Durrell Fondren and Hortense Mosley. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald Fondren.
Betty grew up mostly in Columbus, and in Florence and Mobile, Alabama. Her father was a general contractor. Her mother had several courageous bouts with tuberculosis and, consequently, the family spent several stays at a sanatorium.
Betty graduated from Columbus High School and attended Mississippi State College for Women.
She met and married George W. McCool, then stationed at Columbus Air Force Base. They were stationed at several outposts, and Betty
Catherine (Cathy) McCool was born in Alexandria, Louisiana. After George's stint in the service, the family moved to Iowa City, Iowa, where George Walter (Walt) McCool was born. After George graduated from the University of Iowa, the family moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where they welcomed Victor Waite (Vic) McCool.
In Lawrence, Betty led an active life of entertaining, restoring antiques, upholstering furniture, sewing, decorating, learning new crafts, gardening, cooking, being a room mother, and her first love - caring for her family.
In 1969, the family moved to St. Joseph where the kids went to high school and college, and Betty worked in numerous social groups while continuing her love of crafts and antiques.
She held regional executive positions with the March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society. She held the first Walk-A-Thon in St. Joseph for the March of Dimes.
Betty and George divorced in the late 1970s. Afterward, she met a new partner, William C. (Bill) Cortner. After a few years in St. Joseph, Betty and Bill moved to a beautiful farm outside of Maysville, where they built a house and a life, and where they lived until her death.
Betty was a beautiful and talented person. She never shrank from a challenge. There seemed to be nothing she couldn't do. She attended writing conferences around the United States and wrote a novel based on her mother's life. She was always a pillar of love, support, and reassurance. Her warm and gentle nature won her many devoted friends, and her remarkable strength and courage helped her survive adversity and illness in her final years.
Betty had three children by her marriage to George W. McCool: BettyCatherine McCool (husband Dave Lawellen) of Monument, Colorado; George W. (Walt) McCool of Dallas, Texas; and Victor W. McCool (wife Marie) of Wentzville, Missouri.
Her husband, William Chester Cortner, of Maysville survives her, as do her three children, and grandchildren Tucker Scoles, Andie McCool, Alex McCool, and step-grandchildren Connor Hardesty and Hayden Hardesty.
Also grieving her loss are Bill's three daughters, Gina Hupka, Julie Hansen, and Janelle Cortner Freed and their families, numerous members of the Fondren family in Columbus, and many, many dear friends.
She will be missed beyond words.
The family is grateful to Comfort Care Hospice of Cameron, Missouri;
Pastor Mike and Carol Wolf and the congregation at Hopewell Baptist
Church of Weatherby, Missouri, for care and comfort during her last days.
Services will be held Apr. 30, 2022 at Hopewell Baptist Church at 2550 NE Gospel Rd. Weatherby, Missouri, 64497. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m., the service at noon, and a light lunch and gathering will follow in the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to: https://www. copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
