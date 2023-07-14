Lyndall Arleene Cornelius, 98, St. Joseph, passed away July 12, 2023. She was born Oct. 25, 1924, the daughter of Guiles and Anna Seiberling. Though she was born in her beloved Iowa, Lyndall spent most of her life on a farm just east of St. Joseph, working alongside the love of her life, Bradford Cornelius, whom she married on Feb. 22, 1947. They were married for 68 years before Brad passed away on Oct. 2, 2015.

As a young girl, Lyndall loved her life on her parents' farm, the youngest of seven children, spending a lot of time with her pet lambs, pet squirrel and her horse, Daisy, who took her to school in all kinds of weather. She loved the Iowa State Fairs and especially cherished a baby elephant there named Baby Mine, helping to sponsor it along with many other Iowan children. Her love for baking, embroidery, cross-stitching and sewing were nurtured by her beloved mother, Anna.

Service information

Jul 14
Visitation
Friday, July 14, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Jul 15
Service
Saturday, July 15, 2023
10:00AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
