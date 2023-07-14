Lyndall Arleene Cornelius, 98, St. Joseph, passed away July 12, 2023. She was born Oct. 25, 1924, the daughter of Guiles and Anna Seiberling. Though she was born in her beloved Iowa, Lyndall spent most of her life on a farm just east of St. Joseph, working alongside the love of her life, Bradford Cornelius, whom she married on Feb. 22, 1947. They were married for 68 years before Brad passed away on Oct. 2, 2015.
As a young girl, Lyndall loved her life on her parents' farm, the youngest of seven children, spending a lot of time with her pet lambs, pet squirrel and her horse, Daisy, who took her to school in all kinds of weather. She loved the Iowa State Fairs and especially cherished a baby elephant there named Baby Mine, helping to sponsor it along with many other Iowan children. Her love for baking, embroidery, cross-stitching and sewing were nurtured by her beloved mother, Anna.
Graduating from high school as the class president and valedictorian of her high school senior class, she went on to support herself and her family during the World War II era during which time her best friend, Shirl, introduced Lyndall to her handsome First Lieutenant cousin, Brad.
Lyndall was a quiet, gentle and kind person, with a spunky spirit, valuing what was most essential in life: her faith and family; loving her nieces and nephews, her children and great-grandchildren; and building a warm and loving home. She helped where she could, volunteering with Mosaic Hospice for 20 years, mentoring several young women, working at the Pregnancy Resource Center, hosting Tuesday afternoon Bible study classes, and always being an empathetic listening ear to whoever needed it.
She leaves behind her son, Dr. James Bradford Cornelius; daughter, Kaye and son-in-law, Mike Rutter; and daughter, Susan Cornelius; grandchildren, John Mark (Desiree) Rutter, Anna (Brian) Warren, Elizabeth (John Paul) Zenone, Katherine Rutter, James (Marina) Rutter, Grace (Richard) Young, Max (Kristin) Powers and Boyd Powers; and her great-grandchildren, Caleb and Abby Kaye Rutter, Bridget, Jimmy and Jonathan Warren, Alexandria, Kaylee, John Paul, and John Luke Zenone, and Sloane and Mia Powers. She is also leaving behind several beloved nieces and nephews and her faithful cat, Kittle.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers; several nieces and nephews; and by her husband, Brad.
Special thanks to Kathleen and to Chanele and all the staff with Home Instead and to nurse, Mindi, and all at Mosaic Hospice for their attentive love and care, keeping Lyndall comfortable and at peace during the final stages of her life.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Mosaic Life Care Hospice or the Noyes Home for Children.
