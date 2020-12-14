Clarence Wayne Cornelius, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

He was born June 14, 1931, in Stewartsville, Missouri, to Charles and Maggie (Barron) Cornelius.

Clarence was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

He was a machinist at TWA for 36 years.

He loved farming, fishing and playing golf.

Clarence was preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Helen Simmon; and daughter, Patti Cannon.

Survivors include: his wife, Betty (Wigersma) Cornelius; daughter, Terri Donati (Daryl); sons, Rick Cornelius (Theresa), Randy Glidewell (Catherine); 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to American Heart Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.