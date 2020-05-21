Franklin Corless

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Franklin Corless, 91, of Smithville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

He is survived by: his children, Roy Corless, David Corless, Cheryl Mason, and Daniel Corless and wife Donna; three granddaughters, Doety, Jennifer, and Danielle; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Melvin and Don; sisters, Gertrude and Edna; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 21st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.