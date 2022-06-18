Phillip "Mike" Cordonnier, 80, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 10, 1942, in St. Joseph, son of the late Dorothy and George Cordonnier. Mike married Ruth and together they had five children.
Mike worked for Cameron Construction, retiring after many years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father and his family. He often spent Sundays and holidays gathered with family at his home, where you most likely would leave with leftovers and a Pepsi.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Alex Perez, George and Donald Cordonnier.
Survivors include, sons, Mick and Chris Cordonnier Sr. of St. Joseph and Jeff Cordonnier of Kansas City, Missouri; daughters, Marnie (Jeff) Saverino, of St. Joseph, and Paige (Cory) Cordonnier of Tampa, Florida; brothers, Art and David Cordonnier; 15 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Barnett, officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.