Cordonnier, Avery 2002-2022 Linn, Mo.

LINN, Mo. - Avery Cordonnier, age 20, of Linn, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence.
Avery was born June 7, 2002, in Kansas City, the son of Christopher Cordonnier and Amy (Liesmann) Bowden.
Avery attended St. George School, Helias High School and was a 2020 graduate of Linn High School.
Avery was a member of St. George Catholic Church in Linn. He was employed at Thriftway in Linn and was getting ready to join the United States Navy.
Avery enjoyed playing video games, learning and studying history, floating on the river with his buddies and playing with his cat, Mr. Cat. He was a happy person with a big heart. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Avery is survived by: his father, Christopher Cordonnier, Sr. of St. Joseph; his mother and stepfather, Amy and Justin Bowden of Linn; a half-brother, Christopher Cordonnier, Jr. of St. Joseph; a half-sister, Crystal'Lynn Cordonnier, of St. Joseph; a stepsister, Aubryn Bowden of Linn; maternal grandparents, Dennis and Sharon Liesmann of New Haven, Connecticut; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Avery was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Phillip Cordonnier and Ruth Cordonnier.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Morton Chapel in Linn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church in Linn with Fr. Colin P. Franklin and Fr. Daniel J. Merz as the Celebrants.
Interment will be in the St. George Parish Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. George Catholic School or the Allan Waterman Animal Assistance Fund at Osage Regional Vet Clinic in Linn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morton Chapel, Linn, 573-897-2214.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
