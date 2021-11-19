PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. - Belen Cordonier, 71, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in a Liberty, Missouri, hospital. She was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Quezon City, Philippines, and has lived in St. Joseph for several years. She was a seamstress working for her self and SYR Scott Young Research. She enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren who were her life. She was a catholic.
Belen was preceded in death by her parents, Inocentes Ariate and Carmon Doctor.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon (Corey) Smith, Country Club, Missouri; son, Tony (Tristean) Housell, Pleasant Valley, Missouri; four grandsons, Allan Smith, Austin (Jasmine) Housell, Chase Furgison, and Jaden Housell; granddaughter, Phoebe Smith; great-granddaughter, Aria Housell; and step- grandson, Brendon McElwain. She had several brothers and sisters including her twin brother.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated following the visitation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
