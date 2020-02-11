Corder, Lorna B. 1923-2020

Lorna B. Corder, 96, of St. Joseph, was born on April 22, 1923, and died on Feb. 9, 2020.

Lorna was a graduate of Welda High School and of the University of Kansas, where she earned a bachelor's degree in business and worked for TWA.

Lorna was born and reared in Welda, Kansas.

She married Robert Corder, on July 28, 1945, in Garnett, Kansas.

He preceded her in death Jan. 21, 1996.

Lorna was a dedicated, loving mother and supportive partner of more than 50 years, and an avid golf and bridge player, both in Highland and St. Joseph.

She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church of St. Joseph.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Robbie and Mattie (Skillman) Ecclefield; and four siblings: Tom Ecclefield, Bobbie Ecclefield, Elaine Keen and Wayne Ecclefield.

Survivors include: Dr. Robert Jr. (Karen), Mark (Elaine), Scott (Barbara), Laura Bond, Ronald (Sherry) and Susan Christy (Steve).

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Private Farewell Service: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association.

