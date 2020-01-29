ELWOOD, Kan. - Kirk D. Corcoran, 63, Elwood, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1956, in Elwood, to Joseph and Ruby (Blanton) Corcoran.

He worked his entire life as a carpet layer and loved watching Kansas City Chiefs football.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Juanita Munger; brother, Joseph Corcoran; and nieces, Connie Jo Cave and Paula Willmore.

Survivors include: his daughter, Crystal Cordonnier (Charlie); son, Chad Corcoran; grandchildren: Daniel and Peyton Cordonnier, Gavin, Gabe and Gunner Corcoran; sisters: Claira Joan Demasters, Betty Cook, Glenda Sanders and Linda Tennison; special brother, Mike Droz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the staff of Three Rivers Hospice for their loving care.

Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Elwood Community Center, Elwood.

Private inurnment Mt. Olive, Troy, Kansas, Kirk had requested to buried near his mother.

Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Online guestbook and obituary www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.