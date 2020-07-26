Jeff L. Corcoran, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born May 15, 1962 in St. Joseph, to Thomas and Joice (Alber) Corcoran.

Jeff enjoyed photography.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include: mother; brothers, Wayne, Craig, and David Corcoran (Ok Hui); sister, Brenda Freidel; numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.