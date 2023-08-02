Corbin, Rex J. 1935-2023 Watauga, Texas

WATAUGA, Texas - Rex James Corbin was born on Oct. 29, 1935, in St. Joseph. He was the eldest child of Earl and Leona Corbin. Rex attended Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, graduating in 1953. He married Shirley Claypole on Nov. 2, 1956, and Beverly Birtell on March 21, 1987.
Early on Rex worked as a mechanic and then worked for B.F. Goodrich as a service driver, C. and J. Petroleum Company as a transport driver, Totem Foods as a delivery driver and the last 19 years of his work life hauling heavy equipment for Herzog Contracting Company at various job sites around the U.S. He loved to drive and for over 40 years he was able to build a career of it. He also would volunteer his driving skills before and after retirement as substitute school bus and Sunday School bus driver. His favorite way to get any place was by taking "the scenic route" and usually an extra 30 minutes.
Rex always had a deep faith and attended church regularly. He served as a Deacon at the 2nd Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph.
Before his passing on July 25, 2023, in Watauga Texas, Rex could always be found working in his yard, doing home maintenance projects or restoring furniture. He loved to watch old westerns on TV and loved listening to music.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Leona; wives, Shirley and Beverly; siblings, Carole Lucas, Bobby Corbin, Patricia Pfleiderer.
He is survived by his children, Theresa Rustemeyer, of Lacey, Washington, Melanie Hackett, of Watauga, James Corbin, of Melissa, Texas; step children, Judy May, of Idaho, Doug Birtell, of Kansas, Greta Birtell, of Texas; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Those wishing to send condolences or get in touch with the family may do by visiting Mr. Rex James Corbin's Tribute Page, www.lucasfuneralhomes.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 6, 2023, in Meeting Rooms 1 and 2 of the Duncanville Library - 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116 from 3 to 5 p.m. CDT.
A second Celebration of Life will be held in Olympia, Washington, on Aug. 26. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
