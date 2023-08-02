Corbin, Rex J. 1935-2023 Watauga, Texas

WATAUGA, Texas - Rex James Corbin was born on Oct. 29, 1935, in St. Joseph. He was the eldest child of Earl and Leona Corbin. Rex attended Lafayette High School in St. Joseph, graduating in 1953. He married Shirley Claypole on Nov. 2, 1956, and Beverly Birtell on March 21, 1987.

Early on Rex worked as a mechanic and then worked for B.F. Goodrich as a service driver, C. and J. Petroleum Company as a transport driver, Totem Foods as a delivery driver and the last 19 years of his work life hauling heavy equipment for Herzog Contracting Company at various job sites around the U.S. He loved to drive and for over 40 years he was able to build a career of it. He also would volunteer his driving skills before and after retirement as substitute school bus and Sunday School bus driver. His favorite way to get any place was by taking "the scenic route" and usually an extra 30 minutes.

To plant a tree in memory of - Corbin as a living tribute

