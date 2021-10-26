HAMILTON, Mo. - Julie Ann Copple, 57, passed away, Oct. 24, 2021.
She was born May 23, 1964, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Joseph and Martha (Benefield) Simmons.
Preceding her in death: father, Joe Simmons; step-mom, Jan Simmons; and sister, Theresa King.
Survivors: husband, Robb, of the home; four sons, Ricky (Ashley) Bottorff, Kidder, Missouri, Henry (Traci) Copple, Maryville, Missouri, Daniel (Kerry) Copple, DeSoto, Kansas, and Shawn McGee, California; daughter, Sammie (Jason) Potts, Cameron, Missouri; mother and step-father, Martha (Bob) Johnson; four sisters, Beth (Gary) Britton, Fort Myers, Florida, Boots (Jim) Carty, Craig, Missouri, Billie Jo (Dustin) Herrington, New London, Missouri, Bobbiejo (Matt) Cook, Hamilton, Missouri; 21 grandchildren, McKayla, Lane, Dylan, Noah, Riley, Talan, Collins, Ryder, Kinley, Ember, Jada, Gracie, Cash, Emmett, Cale, Harper, Clayton, Carson, Caiden, Addie, and Cason.
Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron.
Memorials may be given to the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expense.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
