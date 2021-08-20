PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Robert "Barry" Copeland, 64, of Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Aug. 17, 2021. He was born June 2, 1957, to Robert and Mary Kay (Kirk) Copeland in Marietta, Georgia.
Barry was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked as an airplane mechanic for TWA and American Airlines. He was a member of AF&AM.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Kay Copeland, sister-in-law Denise.
Barry is survived by his wife Leigh; two daughters, Shannon (Jason) Parmley, Mead, Colorado, Amber Copeland, Longmont, Colorado; two brothers, Bill Copeland (Barbara Werbuff), Duluth, Georiga, Chris Copeland, Marietta, Georgia; three stepsons, Sean McLeod, Scott McLeod, Steven McLeod; four grandchildren, McKayla, Leah, Konnor, Katin; five step-grandchildren, Ethan, Chloe, Azealia, Cece, Ryker.
Donations to "Wounded Warrior Project" in leu of flowers.
Barry will be buried in the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
