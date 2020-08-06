CAMERON, Mo. - James Roy Coots, 78, Cameron, Missouri, passed away August 3, 2020.

Jim was born December 30, 1941 in Cameron to Roy and Verna Jeanne (Marsh) Coots.

He is preceded by his parents; wife, Lois and brother, Gary Coots.

Jim was a Kidder High School graduate, class of 1960.

On November 26, 1961, Jim married Lois Coots. They resided in Cameron where they owned and operated, Gambles, Sear's Catalogue, Western Auto and Angel Wings until their retirement.

Survivors: Children, Marla (Bill) Fisher and Scott (Michele) Coots; five grandchildren, Tanner (Casey) Fisher, Kallen (James) Sexton, Tom Coots, Jennifer Burandt and Garrett (Aaron) Utt; six great-grandchildren, Preston, Makayla, Nova, James, Trinity and Riley.

Graveside Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation: Prior to graveside, 9 to 10 a.m. at Poland Thompson Funeral Home.

Online Condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.