BERRYVILLE, Ark. - V Deloris (Cogdill) Cooper was born March 28, 1927, in Maysville, Missouri, to Carl and Alta (Cleaver) Cogdill.

She passed Feb. 17, 2021, at the age of 93.

V married Glen Wesley Cooper Jr. of Maysville Dec. 8, 1946. While living in Maysville, they ran the Ford Tractor Implement business, and also raised registered Black Angus cattle.

In 1962, they moved to Berryville, Arkansas, where they owned and operated Shamrock Motel and Cafe. Retiring in 1977 from the motel, they began a career in the antique business aka Brass Bell Antiques.

Over the years, V and Jr's travels and adventures took them to Europe, Asia and the Holy Land. V was also an active member of the United Methodist Church, in Berryville.

V is survived by: two daughters, Pam and husband Johnnie Curtis of Berryville, and Denise and husband Larry Smith, of Rogersville, Missouri; two grandsons, Chad Smith of Ozark, Missouri and Brian Curtis of Tulsa, Oklahoma; great-grandson, Kyler Smith, of Ozark; along with several nieces, nephews and other family members.

She is preceded in death by: husband, Jr.; one infant daughter, Candance; sister, Donnis McCrea; and parents.

A service was held March 8, in Berryville. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Maysville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Berryville United Methodist Church PO Box 267 Berryville, Arkansas or Carroll County Sr. Center, 202 W. Madison, Berryville, Arkansas.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.