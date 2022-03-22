Cooper, Travis L. St. Joseph, Mo.

Travis L. Cooper
Travis Lavere Cooper, 50, St. Joseph, passed away March 15, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital. He was born in St. Joseph to the late Arlin Finch and the last Karen Cooper. He was a cook. Also, he was a Christian.
He leaves to cherish his memory, five daughters, Destiny Scott, Terri Cooper, Mone't Cooper, Tara Cooper, Kara Cooper; sons, Andre Cooper, Dejaun Cooper; brother, Richard Weyer; sisters, Keisa Finch, Arlene Finch, Marcy Davis, Daneika Skinner, Tamara Finch; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral Services Saturday, March 26, 2022, at noon, Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
