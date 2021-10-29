Shirley L. Cooper, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
On Dec. 26, 1931, she was born to Thomas and Leola (Gates) Boley in Liberty, Missouri.
Shirley was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church and the Piecemakers Quilt Guild. She volunteered at Pivotal Point.
She was a tireless caregiver to her family and known for her exceptional organizational skills.
Shirley enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, Scrabble and quilting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Glen Knutter; second husband, Calvin C. Cooper; grandson-in-law, James Evans.
Survivors include daughters, Glenda Hamilton (Chuck) and Sharon Knutter of St. Joseph; step-daughter, Kathi Camp (Clyde) of Dallas, Texas; stepson, Timothy Cooper (Laurie) of Campbell, Texas; sister, Beverly Meyer of Garden Grove, California; grandchildren, Laura Lucas (Robie) of West Chester, Ohio, Josh Hamilton (Kristin) and Alex Hamilton (Kirah) all of Kansas City, Missouri, Kathryne Evans of Farmers Branch, Texas, Meghan Hill (Ronny) of Frisco, Texas; great-grandchildren, Carson, Alexandra, Isaac, Lucy, Ivan, Tyler, McKenzee; niece, Rebecca Rosenburg (Denis) and their daughter, Beth Ann.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mosaic Hospice Caregivers.
Graveside Services 2:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 North Leonard, St. Joseph, MO 64506; Graceworks, 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064; or Grassland Heights Baptist Church, 2316 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.