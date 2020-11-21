Cooper, Shirley A. 1930-2020

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Shirley A. Cooper, 90, formerly of Rushville, Missouri, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Gower Convalescent Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Tim Champ officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association or the Rushville Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Remembrances and condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.

Shirley was born on Oct. 13, 1930, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Norman and Beulah (Bush) Rathburn. She graduated from Rushville High School in 1948. Shirley was married to Archie H. "Tink" Cooper on Dec. 13, 1950, in Rushville. Devotion to family was Shirley's primary goal in life. She enjoyed sharing in all of her daughter's sporting and school activities. Shirley was an active member of the Rushville Christian Church. Besides church activities, other interests included sewing and cooking.

Survivors include three daughters, Kim (Bill) O'Brien, Traverse City, Michigan, Nancy Lorts, Farmers Branch, Texas, and Tracy (Todd) Goodlet, DeKalb, Missouri; five grandchildren, Tom (Lexi) O'Brien, Chris (Ashley) O'Brien, Becca (Tyler) Halbert, Brian (Kathryn) Lorts, Colton Goodlet; and two great grandchildren, Cooper and Kennedy O'Brien.

Her parents, husband, and two sisters Norma Jane Rathburn and Phyllis Jean Kottman preceded her in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.