Sharon "Nana Kay" Cooper, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023.
She was born July 31, 1950, to Carl William and Marie Evelyn (Ferdig) Berndt, in Texas.
She was a compassionate and understanding woman who loved her family above all things. She enjoyed spending time with her family members, visiting her mother on Sunday's for dinner, and doing word search's. In her younger days she could be found playing cards, dancing and enjoying a cold Miller Lite.
Sharon worked as a waitress for several years, and she was one of the best. She had a great personality, and her daughter described her as the most beautiful and patient woman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Berndt; sister, JoAnn Franke; brother, Don Berndt; and brother Jr. Berndt.
Survivors include her sister, Linda Radley; children, Shannon Cooper (Brandy), Michele Jones, Troy Cooper, Kelley Meyer, and Bridget Cooper-Radcliffe (James); grandchildren, Nina Todd, Brandy Jones, Michael Cooper, Tasha and Billy Cowan, Nikki Cooper, Shannon Cooper-Guthrie, Nikita Meyer, Jason Cooper-Guthrie, Daniel Cooper, Tana Cantrell, Nathaniel Cooper, Jermayne Angerman, Jawni Jones, Madyson Angerman, Vanessa Angerman, Allyssa Cooper and Jaidyn Jones; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner's Hospital or the Veteran's Association of America.
