GOWER, Mo. - Norma "Jean" Cooper, 87, passed away July 27, 2020 at the Gower Convalescent Center, Gower, Missouri.

Memorial services are 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. A private inurnment will be at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Highland, Kansas.

Jean was born May 12, 1933 in Knoxville, Iowa. She lived in St. Joseph for many years and had resided in Kansas City for the past 25 years. Jean was employed with Farmland Industries in Kansas City until retirement. She also enjoyed working in childcare at Gashland Presbyterian Church. Jean loved her animals and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Sadie (Diekinger) Lewis; and her husband, William Cooper, Sr.

Survivors include her son, Michael Shelton and wife, Shannon; sister, Dorothy Cross; 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Nicole, Christopher and Marissa; and 5 great grandchildren, Connor, Corbin, Gunner, Alex and Brynlee.

Jean will be greatly missed by her loving family.

McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119 www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.