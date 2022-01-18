Kimberly Ann Nichols Cooper, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Dec. 6, 1967, in St. Joseph, daughter of Annabelle and Gilbert Nichols. She attended Benton High School.
Kim married Gilbert Cooper on Dec. 31, 2014, in St. Joseph. She worked at Midwest Scrap as a Scale Operator. Kim loved woodworking, gardening and baking, especially with her grandkids. She also enjoyed taking camping trips and fishing.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Greg Nichols and Mike Nichols.
Survivors include, husband, Gilbert Cooper of the home; daughters, Heather (JR) Stallard of St. Joseph and Amanda Farmer of St. Joseph; son, Richey Farmer of St. Joseph; step-daughters, Jamie Smith of Coos Bay, Oregon, Tasha Sheridan of St. Joseph and Alexis Amos of St. Joseph; siblings, Danny (Vickey) Nichols of Agency, Missouri, Cinda Nichols of St. Joseph, Rick Nichols of St. Joseph; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and numerous other extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dave Hugger officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at King Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Kim Cooper Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
