Cooper, JoAnn 1933-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - JoAnn Cooper, 89, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at a Stanberry nursing home.
She was born on April 10, 1933, in Andrew County, Missouri, the daughter of Ray and Mildred Lee (House) Stanton.
On May 4, 1951, she married Eugene Cooper in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2019.
JoAnn was a graduate of Rosendale High School in 1951 and was a member of the Lafayette Worthwhile Club. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, and cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Virgil Stanton; and a great-great-granddaughter, Willow Howell.
JoAnn is survived by her son, David (Connie) Cooper, Stanberry; daughters, Jeanise Schwebach, Skidmore, Missouri, Betty (Ron) Miller, Stanberry, and Marjorie (Ron) Kemp, Bolivar, Missouri; sister-in-law, Carol Stanton, Bolckow, Missouri; grandchildren, Valerie (C.J.) Oberbroeckling, Jennifer (Brandon) Jensen, Megan (Brent) Jennings, Terry (April) Schwebach, Jim (Tricia) Schwebach, Christine (Joe) Moore, Rachel (Travis) Williams, Michael Miller, Kevin (Bobbi) Miller, Serenity (Charles) Wilson, and Levi (Diana) Kemp; 32 great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Memorials may be made to the Gentry County Library in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
