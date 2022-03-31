Frances Ellen Cooper, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 3, 1942, in St. Joseph, daughter of Flossie and Homer Dunlap. She worked at Heartland Residential Care as a caretaker for nearly 30 years. She was always a hard worker, loved animals, crafting and listening to music.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Gilbert Cooper Sr.; daughter, Tammie Jarrett; infant daughter, Pam Cooper; sisters, Margaret Locklin, Alice Collins, sister and best friend, Shirley Richardson; brother, Marvin Locklin, Jr.; step-son, Galen Cooper; son-in-law, Richard Jarrett; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Cooper.
Survivors include, sons, William Gilbert Cooper, Jr., Hank (Melissa) Cooper, Joe Cooper of St Joseph and Thomas (Amy) Cooper; brother, James Locklin of Sun City, Arizona; caretakers, Gina Chavez and Rose Cooper of St. Joseph; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Naumann officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
