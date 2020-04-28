Cooper, Ernie 1941-2020

BRANSON WEST, Mo. -Ernie Cooper, 78 years of age, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Ernie was born Sept. 24, 1941, to the late Chester Charles "Sonny" and Mildred (Morris) Cooper.

Ernie married Alberta Biller, on Dec. 19, 1964, in St. Joseph.

Ernie is survived by: his loving wife, Alberta; two daughters, Marca (Steve) Robinson and Christi (Stoney) Hays.

He was the proud grandfather to four grandchildren: Morgan and Cooper James Hays, Abbey and Amber Robinson; and two great-grandchildren, Ashur and Andrew Jay Sego.

Ernie served in the US Army's 101st Airborne Division.

He had a great career with United Steelworkers of America. Ernie began as a local union representative at Wire Rope, he progressed through the union with the pinnacle of his career being the president of the Staff Representatives' Union for USW.

Ernie and Bert moved to Branson West, in 2005, where he was a member of Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church of Kimberling City.

Ernie loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, cooking, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and watching wildlife in his backyard.

Due to the current conditions, the memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks, 1460 Bee Creek Blvd., Branson, MO 65616.

www.bgcozarks.org As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.