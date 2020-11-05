Dianna L. Coon-Davis, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 30, 195, in St. Joseph, daughter of Bessie and Ernest Coon.

She attended Benton High School and graduated from Lexington High School in Lexington, Nebraska.

Dianna enjoyed crafting, painting, artwork.

Dianna was preceded in death by father, Ernest Coon; mother, Bessie Coon; daughters, Angela Saunders, Kendra Sue Donaldson and Mirah Kay Donaldson; half brother, Larry D. Coon; sisters, Joanna Coon and LaDonna Coon.

Survivors include, her companion for 18 years, Rodney Davis; son, William E. Coon; daughter, Deanna Lee Ann (Randy) Martin of St. Joseph; son, Phillip Joseph Hoyt, of St. Joseph; brothers, Frederick E. Coon and Ernest R. Coon, Jr. of St. Joseph; sisters, Brenda Sears of St. Joseph and Ernestine Ray Marsh of Eudora, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.