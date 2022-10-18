Cooley, Frankie E. Cook, Neb. Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frankie E. ConleyCOOK, Neb. - Frankie E. Conley, 52, of Cook, Nebraska, and a former resident of Darlington, Missouri, passed away Oct. 13, 2022 at his home.Survivors: significant other, Devon Roesener and her son, TJae Roesener; 10 siblings.Funeral Service: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday.Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Cooley, Neb. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 18, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 17, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 15, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal caseVacant building threatens D&G'Cancer is a tough thing': Provider turned patient reflects on her battle with breast cancerRepublicans outline opposition to SchmittSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderMan charged in fatal accident nearly a year laterNew KCI Airport terminal nearing completionFive people hospitalized after crash Wednesday nightTesting Ground: Mountain Dew VooDEW (2022)Air Force grounds all 139th Airlift Wing aircraft
