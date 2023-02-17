Cooke, Susie M. 1938-2023 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Susie M. Cooke, 84, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Susie was born on May 2, 1938, in Highland, Kansas, to Earl and Helen (Ptomey) Ashworth.
She was a member of the Troy Christian Church, Susie worked for H D Lee Company from Aug. 1976, to July 1990. She enjoyed the next few years staying home with grandkids, until most were in pre-school. Best years ever. She then went to work at Tom's Heating and Cooling part time, then full time for approximately 10 years. Susie loved playing cards with her grandchildren, and attending all her grandchildren's activities, along with her hobbies of reading, watching football, and playing scrabble. She enjoyed baking her chocolate chip cookies for everyone.
Susie married Don King in 1960, they later divorced. She then married Ron Cooke in 1975, He preceded her in death in 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bo, Ronald and William "Butch" Ashworth; sisters, Evelyn Brownlee, Jean Thomas and Mary Larkin.
Survivors, children, Donnie King (Denise), Valerie Wiedmer (Mark), Becky Martinez (Leon), and Danny King (Shelbe); grandchildren, Bryson Wiedmer (Shannon), Amber Wiedmer (Steve), Bree Martinez, Gabe Martinez (Jaycie), Alex Martinez (Blair), Marcus Martinez (Amanda), Millie Mayfield (Lane), and Kohlbe King (Holly); great-grandchildren, Brayden (Aspen), Talon, Griffon Wiedmer, Jarrett Mayfield and Elias Martinez; sisters-in-law, Sharon Ashworth and Jean Ashworth; brother-in-law, Terry Larkin; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Troy Christian Church.
Visitation: 1 p.m. one hour prior to service at the church. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Monday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy.
Memorials: St. Croix Hospice or the Troy Christian Church.
