Cook, Zelma L. 1938-2023 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. - Zelma LaRue (Staggs) Cook, 84, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away, June 27, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1938, to Wallace Paul and Alda Price (Gowen) Staggs, in St. Joseph. She was a 1956 graduate, of North Platte High School. She then attended Gard's Business College, which prepared her for various office skills.
Zelma was employed by Cook Paint and Varnish Company, in North Kansas City in the Accounting Department, Dannen Mills, in St. Joseph and St. Joseph Tent and Awning Company. Zelma worked for M&M Hearing Aid Company, in Kansas City, managing several hearing aid fitters at age 25. She was co-owner of Cook Hearing Aid, Inc. (1976) and Hearing Aid Center of St. Joseph (1994) where she worked for 39 ½ years, as well as designing two new office buildings for the company.
On Easter Sunday, April 21, 1957, Zelma and Bill were united in marriage, at the Dearborn Christian Church by Brother Robert Beaman and were blessed with 64 years together. Their only daughter, Annette, was a joy for them. They lived in Dearborn where they made their home. Her husband, Bill, passed away, Feb. 13, 2022.
She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Robert Wayne Cook on Sept. 2, 1964; her parents; and step-mother, Alma Meyer Staggs, in 2008.
Zelma accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the Dearborn Christian Church and was baptized by Brother Floyd B. Taylor, of St. Joseph on Dec. 2, 1951. She taught the primary Sunday School class, served as Sunday School Treasurer, on several committees, and was Deaconess and became an Elder, on April 16, 1989.
Zelma enjoyed keeping their home, gardening, canning, her rose garden, preparing home cooked meals for family and washing her car by hand in addition to her office duties. She had a joyful time baking with Lydia.
Zelma is survived by her faithful, loving, and caring daughter, Dr. Annette LaJean Burris and husband Bob; dearly loved granddaughter, Lydia and husband, Sam; great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Staggs and wife, Colleen; a niece and nephew, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Dearborn Christian Church.
Burial: Dearborn Cemetery.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
