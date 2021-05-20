Cook, Stephen K. 1971-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Stephen K. Cook, 49, of St. Joseph, went to be with his Lord, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Stephen was born Sept. 19, 1971, to the late John Kenneth and Diane Marie (Kellen) Cook in Sibley, Iowa.

He worked at ABC Disposal Service while still working for the family business, continuing on with Mom and Dad's legacy that they built for their kids.

Stephen was a Master Instructor at Yu's Academy Martial Arts. He studied Hapkido, Taekwondo, and was a 5th Degree Black Belt Dun. He loved accounting, computers, basketball, bowling, wrestling, programming and Magic: The Gathering, which he would play both online and offline with his friends. He especially loved movies and books, especially Harry Potter.

Stephen was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

He leaves behind his siblings, Jason Cook, Stacey (Jerry) Goodman, Justin Cook, and Amber Cook; nieces and nephews, Jordan, Abbie, Mavric and Jack Goodman.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with visitation at 9 a.m., Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Mount Olivet, then a luncheon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

The mass will be livestream by Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on facebook.

Stephen has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.