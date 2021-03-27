Stephen K. Cook, 49, of St. Joseph, went to be with his Lord, Friday, March 12, 2021.

Stephen was born Sept. 19, 1971, to the late John Kenneth and Diane Marie (Kellen) Cook in Sibley, Iowa.

He worked at ABC Disposal Service as a Supervisor, one of the best drivers in town, while still working for the family business, continuing on with Mom and Dad's legacy that they built for us kids.

Stephen was a Master Instructor at Yu's Academy Martial Arts. He studied Hapkido, Taekwondo, and was a 5th Degree Black Belt. He loved computers and computer programming; all card games, including Magic: The Gathering, which he would play both online and offline with his friends; movies and books, especially Harry Potter.

Stephen was a devoted Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

He leaves behind his siblings: Jason Cook; Stacey (Jerry) Goodman; Justin Cook; and Amber Cook; nieces and nephews, Jordan, Abbie, Mavric and Jack Goodman.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at a later date.

Stephen has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.