Cook, Stephen K. 1971-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Stephen K. Cook, 49, of St. Joseph, went to be with his Lord Friday, March 12, 2021.

Stephen was born Sept. 19, 1971, to the late John Kenneth and Diane Marie (Keller) Cook in Sibley, Iowa. He worked at ABC Disposal as a Supervisor and was one of the best drivers in town.

Stephen was a member of the Yu's Academy Martial Arts, where he studied Hapkido, Taekwondo, and was 5th Degree Black Belt. He loved computers and computer programming; movies and books, especially Harry Potter; and played many games both online and offline with his friends.

He leaves behind his siblings, Jason Cook, Stacey (Jerry) Goodman, Justin Cook, and Amber Cook; nieces and nephews, Jordan, Abbie, Mavric, and Jack Goodman; and life-long best friend and adopted brother, Jerry (Beth Ann) Reinert.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Church at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date. Stephen has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial Donations may be made to https://gofund.me/34b251c6.