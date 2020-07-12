Cook, Mark W. 1960-2020

Mark Wayne Cook 59, of Saint Joseph, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

He was born Nov. 18, 1960, in St. Joseph, son of the late Lois and Charles Cook.

Mark was preceded in death by parents.

Survivors include: brothers, Jerry (Gladys) Cook, Cosby, Missouri, and Timmy Cook, St. Joseph; a sister, Marie Hoffman; as well as several nieces andnephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rob Diamond Officiating.

The inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolence and obituary at: ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.