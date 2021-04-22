Cook, Lloyd E. 1927-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Lloyd E. "Buster" Cook, 93, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at a Stanberry, Missouri, nursing home.

He was born on May 30, 1927, in Ford City, Missouri, the son of Lloyd and Cora Lucille (Myrick) Cook.

On Sept. 8, 1984, he married Carol Cook in Wathena, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Buster served in the United States Army/Air Force and then worked as a truck driver. He was a former member of the Ford City Methodist Church and was also a member of the King City American Legion Post #132. He loved to mow his lawn and was an avid "Wheel of Fortune" watcher.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Colina Mae Maxwell; parents; stepmother, Viola Cook; brothers, Donald (Maxie) and Jimmy Cook; sisters, Billie (J.W.) James and Twila (Leon) Guess; son-in-law, Rob Humes; nephew, Sydney Cook; niece, Debbie Scovill and great-niece, Johnna Savage.

In addition to his wife, Buster is survived by his children, Max (Betty) Cook, Florida, Rex Cook, King City, Dennis (Stacy) Law, King City, Cathy (Greg) Osborn, King City, Marjorie (Chris) Osmon, Albany, Missouri, and Amanda Mae (Dirk) Christian, St. Joseph; sisters, Carolyn (John) Mason and Judy Nold both of California; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren with one on the way and 1 great-great-grandchild with one on the way and several nieces and nephews.

Buster has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment with Military Rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Ford City Cemetery, Ford City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Open visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ford City Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.