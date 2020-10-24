ROCK PORT, Mo. -Arthur F. "Sonny" Cook Jr., 54, Rock Port, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Survivors: wife, Cheryl Cook; daughter, Amber (Jonathan) Ward; mother, Betty Cook; sisters, Mary Cook, Teresa Amthor; nephews, Clayton Amthor, Cory Amthor, Tyler Ward; sister-in-law, Cindy (Art) Koelliker; grandpuppies, Dottie, Ginger; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends.
Preceded: father, Arthur F. Cook, Sr.; mother-in-law, Judy Catlett; brothers-in-law, Johnny Amthor, Ronald Ward.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, First Christian Church, Rock Port.
There is no family visitation.
Open visitation begins 9 a.m. Monday, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: Mount Olive Cemetery, Hamburg, Iowa.
Memorials: Sonny Cook Memorial Fund.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.