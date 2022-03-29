Cook, Galen R. 1924-2022 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Galen Ray Cook, age 97, Grant City, Missouri, was born on Aug. 20, 1924, on the farm near Worth, Missouri to Riley Ray and Madge Edith (Johnston) Cook and departed this life on March 25, 2022, at Redwood Carmel Hills in Independence, Missouri.
At a young age Galen was baptized at the Grant City Methodist Church. He attended rural schools grades 1 to 8 and graduated from Grant City High School in 1942.
Upon graduation, Galen went on a wheat harvest where he met Paul and Amelia Kuhrt in Goodland, Kansas. Galen continued to work with cattle on the Kuhrt Ranch until he was drafted into the Army in 1943.
Galen served as a Sergeant in the United States Army from 1944 through 1946, serving in the Pacific Theater. Galen served as a rifle/B.A.R man with the Sunset Infantry Division, also known as the "Jungeleers". He participated in the retaking of the Philippine Islands, landing initially in New Guinea and moving through Leyte, Mindoro, Zamboanga, Mindanao and Davao. Galen earned the Sharpshooter Medal and was awarded the Bronze Star, Army Occupational Medal, South Pacific Medal, World War II Medal and was most proud of his Combat Infantry Badge, signifying his actual participation in combat.
When Galen was discharged from the Army he went back to Kansas and worked on the Kuhrt Ranch. While home visiting his parents, he met Mary Lou Lambert. They were married on March 9, 1951, and made their home near Goodland, Kansas.
In 1953, Galen and Mary Lou bought the restaurant/grocery store in Redding, Iowa. Missing the farm and raising cattle Galen and Mary Lou moved to their farm north of Grant City in late 1954. He was very proud of the Charolais cattle they had raised. Upon retirement, Galen and Mary Lou moved into Grant City where he enjoyed helping Mary Lou in the Flower Shop.
Preceding Galen in death were his parents, Ray and Madge Cook; his sisters, Helen (Lowell) Roberts, Neva (Larry) Whiteside; brothers, Herb (Eula) Cook, Max (Berniece) Cook; sister-in-law, Geraldine Cook; parents-in-law, Owen and Lennis Lambert; brothers-in-law, Dick Bain, Kenneth Lambert, Calvin Lambert, and Harold and Rowena Miller.
His survivors include his wife, Mary Lou of the home; children, Leland (Cathy) Cook, Toledo, Iowa, Sherri (Rod) Richey, Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Neal Cook, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Ayrica (Eric) Richardson, Allyson (Ron) Landphair, Ryan (Carrie) Richey, Kelly (Ryan) Roush, Jenn (Carlos) Cook, and Jarett Cook; great-grandchildren, Jake and Camille Landphair, Ava, Bethany, and Cayla Richardson, Emma and Zoey Richey, Evelyn and Natalie Roush, Giovannie and Gabriel Cook; brother, Jerry Cook; brothers-in-law, Gary Lambert, Keith (Mary Kay) Lambert; sisters-in-law, Nona Bain, Martha Lambert, and Shirley Lambert; many nieces and nephews and a host of other friends and loved ones.
Galen has been cremated under the care of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Grant City Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Worth County VFW Post 3123. Following the services military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by VFW Post 3123 and the Missouri Honors Team.
www.andrewshannfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
