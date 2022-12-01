Frank R. Cook Sr., 84, of St. Joseph, passed away, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 19, 1938, in Amazonia, Missouri, son of Daisy and Charles Cook.
He married Evelyn Amos on March 9, 1957.
Frank worked at Iowa Missouri Walnut. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking and fishing. He loved spending time with his family and especially loved his grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Sue Ann Lafave; siblings: Charles Cook, Ronnie Cook, Bob Cook, Jimmy Cook, Carey Cook, Louise Ogden, Joanne Cogdill and Darlene Kirby; and granddaughter, Stevie Ann Cook.
Survivors include: wife of 65 years, Evelyn Cook, of the home; son, Frank Jr. (Carla) Cook, of Parkville, Missouri; brother, Lonnie Cook of Uvalde, Texas; grandchildren: Memphis Allen Cook, Ryan Lafave and Ashley (Joe) Kinney; great-grandsons, Camron Parks and Kaden Kinney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Cook has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Rob Diamond, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
